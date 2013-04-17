FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talanx says needs no acquisitions to meet targets
April 17, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Talanx says needs no acquisitions to meet targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx is not under pressure to make acquisitions and can meet its goal of achieving 10 percent premium growth in the medium term without them.

“We talk maybe about bolt-on (acquisitions but) nothing for the time being is visible,” Talanx board member Torsten Leue told analysts convened for its capital market day, monitored over the Internet.

“With organic growth, we can fulfil our commitment,” he said, adding that the company was focused on consolidation following acquisitions in Poland. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

