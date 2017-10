FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx AG will not seek additional cash from shareholders after announcing a less ambitious initial public offering on Thursday, its chief executive said.

“Further capital hikes are not on the agenda for now,” Herbert Haas told a conference call with journalists on the company’s decision to pursue a flotation, reversing a decision made just last week to abandon plans for a stock market listing. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)