Talanx sees own Europe flood hit at below 250 mln eur
June 17, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Talanx sees own Europe flood hit at below 250 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx on Monday said it saw its net share of damage claims for flooding in central Europe at less than 250 million euros ($333.50 million), including claims facing its Hannover Re unit.

Major damage claims so far this year are within the notional budget that Talanx has set as a long-term average, the insurer said, adding that is would publish detailed figures along with its second-quarter results on Aug. 14. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

