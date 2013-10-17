FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talanx eyes 130 mln eur hit from German hailstorms
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Talanx eyes 130 mln eur hit from German hailstorms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx on Thursday said it expected powerful hailstorms that struck Germany in July would cost it around 130 million euros ($175 million) before tax.

The amount includes 64 million euros in damage claims expected at Talanx’s reinsurance unit, Hannover Re, Talanx said.

Hannover earlier on Thursday said it had suffered a “disproportionately low” share of an estimated 2.5 billion euros in insured market losses from the event. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.