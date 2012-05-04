UPDATE 1-Poland says Talanx agreed to list in Warsaw - report

* Regulator says Talanx to debut on Warsaw exchange

* Decision seen soon on Talanx’s two Polish takeovers

* Talks with watchdog on takeover approval good -Talanx (Adds Talanx comment, background)

WARSAW, May 4 (Reuters) - Talanx has agreed to list in Warsaw, the head of Poland’s financial regulator (KNF) was reported as saying, and the KNF will soon decide whether to clear takeovers that would make the German group Poland’s second-largest insurer.

“Talanx has already declared its debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange,” Andrzej Jakubiak was quoted as saying by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Friday.

“In the nearest future we will consider its bid to take over TU Europa and, later, regarding the takeover of Warta.”

Talanx, Germany’s third-biggest insurance group and also mulling an initial public offering in Germany, is in the process of buying Polish insurers Europa and rival Warta.

The KNF has been trying to persuade Talanx to take a secondary listing on Warsaw before agreeing to the takeovers.

A Talanx spokesman would not comment on whether it would list in Warsaw. “We are in very good talks with the Polish supervisory authorities about the takeover of Europa and Warta and we expect a decision soon,” the spokesman said.

Talanx’s strategic partner, Japanese insurer Meiji Yasuda Life, is taking over stakes in the two Polish acquisitions as part of the alliance.

Meiji is expected to become a key Talanx shareholder in the event of a German IPO, which bankers have said could come as early as late June if markets and investors remain favourable.

Talanx’s Polish acquisitions will create a strong challenger to PZU, the country’s No.1 insurer, and reduce the German firm’s dependence on domestic business and reinsurance.

Polish regulatory approval of the takeovers have been seen by analysts as bolstering the case for a near-term Talanx flotation. Talanx, in the past, had linked the need for capital raising with the prospect of international acquisitions. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw, and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Dan Lalor)