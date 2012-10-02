FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talanx not planning large takeovers in next 2 yrs
October 2, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Talanx not planning large takeovers in next 2 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Talanx is not planning any larger takeovers over the next two years, Chief Executive Herbert Haas said on Tuesday after shares in Germany’s third-biggest insurer traded for the first time.

He added that Talanx’ major shareholder HDI V.a.G. will, over time, let its stake dilute to 50 percent plus one share.

Talanx shares were trading at 18.55 euros at 0751 GMT, 1.3 percent higher than the offer price in Tuesday’s initial public offering. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Arno Schuetze)

