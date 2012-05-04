FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talanx likely to announce IPO in late May -sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 4, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Talanx likely to announce IPO in late May -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s third-biggest insurer Talanx is likely to officially announce in late May its plan to float on the stock exchange, two sources close to the transaction said.

“Internally, all lights are on green for the Talanx IPO, the intention to float is likely to be published in the last week of May,” one of the sources said, adding that the final decision on the initial public offering or IPO worth almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) depended on market conditions.

Talanx declined to comment.

The insurer is aiming to list 25-30 percent of its shares four weeks later in a deal that could value it at about 4 billion euros, the sources said. This would make it a candidate for inclusion in Germany’s midcap index MDax.

Talanx is hoping that investors value it in line peers like Allianz which trades at 80 percent of its book value. However, investors will also look for a so-called IPO discount of about 10 percent, the sources said.

The book value of Talanx shareholder’s equity stood at 5.421 billion euros at the end of 2011.

In the IPO, Japanese insurer Meiji Yasuda Life would also exchange convertible bonds worth 300 million euros into shares, meaning Talanx would need to raise only 600-700 million euros on the market, bankers said.

Talanx has appointed Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Citi to organise its listing along with banks like Barclays and HSBC, s ources said. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Jonathan Gould)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.