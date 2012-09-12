German Talanx starts IPO roadshow Friday -sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Talanx, Germany’s third-largest insurer, will start meeting investors in a so-called roadshow on Friday as it prepares its listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange, three sources close to the deal said.

The company, which wants to raise up to 700 million euros ($900 mln) from the sale of new shares, will set a price range before the start of the investor meetings, two of the people said on Wednesday.

Investor meetings will take place in London, New York, but also in smaller trading hubs like Paris and Switzerland.

The stock market debut is planned to take place later this month, the sources said.

The a deal could value Talanx, which owns 50.2 percent of the world’s third-biggest reinsurer Hannover Re, at around 5 billion euros, the sources said.

Talanx declined comment on Wednesday.

The insurer had said last week that it planned an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares this autumn to strengthen its balance sheet and finance expansion, primarily through organic growth, if economic conditions remained stable.

While Talanx has discussed a flotation for more than a decade, market jitters linked to the euro zone debt crisis have deterred it in recent years.

With investors wary of unpredictable markets and firms reluctant to sell large chunks of their stock cheaply, Europe has seen little in the way of IPO activity over the past year.

As part of the IPO process, Japanese partner Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance will convert a 300 million euro subordinated bond into equity, taking the total deal size to around 1 billion euros - around 20 percent of the company, the sources said.

With many insurers trading below book value, analysts said Talanx would not want to float too big a stake now in the hope of selling another tranche at a higher price later.

Low interest rates and investor worries about the euro debt crisis have weighed on the insurance sector. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Jonathan Gould)