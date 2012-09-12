FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German insurer Talanx cancels IPO
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

German insurer Talanx cancels IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Talanx, Germany’s third-largest insurer, called off plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday, after receiving tepid encouragement from investors.

“Investor feedback on the company’s valuation deviated significantly from the estimated minimum fair value that had been communicated to Talanx by the investment banks managing the transaction,” Talanx said in a statement.

With investors wary of unpredictable markets and firms reluctant to sell large chunks of their stock cheaply, Europe has seen little in the way of IPO activity over the past year.

Many insurers are trading below book value, with low interest rates and investor worries about the euro debt crisis weighing on the sector.

Analysts had said Talanx would not want to float too big a stake in the hope of selling another tranche at a higher price later. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.