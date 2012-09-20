RPT-Talanx sets price range in renewed IPO bid

(Repeats to chain to different USN)

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German mutual insurer Talanx set a price range of 17.30 and 20.30 euros per share in a surprise renewed effort to float on the stock market, a move that would value the company at up to 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion), it said on Thursday.

Talanx, which just last week cancelled earlier plans for a stock market listing, said it planned to raise about 500 million euros in the IPO, if a green shoe option is fully exercised.

Japanese partner Meiji Yasuda Life would also convert a 300 million euro bond into equity, Talanx said.

“Based on the price range Talanx will be valued at 4.4 billion euros to 5.0 billion euros, assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option,” it said in a statement.

The offer period will start on Friday and run through Oct. 1, with the first day of trading for the share scheduled for Oct. 2.

Deutsche Bank and Berenberg Bank were acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, Talanx said, adding that Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were acting as further joint bookrunners.

Barclays continued to act as co-bookrunner, HSBC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods as co-lead managers and M.M. Warburg & Co. as co-manager, it said.

Rothschild is advising Talanx AG on the IPO. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)