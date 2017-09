FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx said on Monday it agreed to buy Italian life insurer CBA Vita SpA, its subsidiary Sella Life Ltd as well as the remaining 49 percent stake in InChiaro Assicurazioni SpA.

Talanx, Germany’s third-biggest insurer, said the purchase price was in the mid-double-digit-million-euro range plus a performance-linked component. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michael Shields)