FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talanx says buys majority of Chile's Inversiones Magallanes
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Talanx says buys majority of Chile's Inversiones Magallanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Talanx, Germany’s No.3 insurer, said on Friday it had bought a majority stake in Chile’s insurance group Inversiones Magallanes.

“An agreement has already been reached with the majority shareholder on the purchase of its shareholding,” the company said in a statement, adding that it would submit a public tender offer.

The purchase price for 100 percent of the company would be about 180 million euros ($221.08 million), Talanx said. (1 US dollar = 0.8142 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.