August 14, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Talanx Q2 boosted by Swiss Life disposal gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Talanx lifts year outlook, sees net income of 700 mln euro

* Anticipates return on equity of around 10 percent

* Says Swiss Life disposal resulted in Q2 74 mln euro gain (Adds details on outlook, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx said additional business from acquisitions and the disposal of a stake in Swiss Life helped offset losses from flooding in Europe, boosting second-quarter net income to 204 million euros ($270.02 million).

On Wednesday, Talanx cautiously lifted its full-year outlook, forecasting net income of 700 million euros, up from a previous target of more than 650 million euros. It said it anticipated a return on equity of around 10 percent.

The sale of the Swiss Life stake resulted in a second-quarter gain of 74 million euros, partially offsetting a 405 million euros hit from major losses including flood damage in Europe.

Gross written premiums rose 9 percent, boosted by acquisitions in Poland and organic growth, Talanx said. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
