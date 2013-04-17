Talanx eyes 10 percent annual growth in net income

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx is targeting annual growth in net income of 10 percent on average in the coming years, based on rising premiums, cost savings and improved underwriting.

“Over a period of 3 to 5 years, the group is aiming to increase the group’s net income by an average of 10 percent each year,” Talanx said in a statement on Wednesday, released ahead of a capital markets information day.

“We regard this as a challenging but achievable target for the next years,” said Talanx Chief Executive Herbert Haas in the statement.

Net profit after minorities rose 22 percent to 630 million euros ($827.2 million) in 2012.