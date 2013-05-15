FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talanx's 2013 profit goal may be conservative -CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 4 years

Talanx's 2013 profit goal may be conservative -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Talanx’s 2013 earnings goal “may be on the conservative side,” the insurer’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Germany’s third largest insurer, which aims to achieve net profit of more than 650 million euros ($843.60 million) this year, posted a 1 percent decline in net profit to 203 million euros in the first quarter.

Analysts see the insurer reaching net profit of 695 million euros in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“Let’s wait for the second quarter (results), then we can be a bit more sure whether we can raise the forecast or not,” Herbert Haas told a conference call with journalists. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.