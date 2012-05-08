Polish watchdog agrees to Talanx's Polish buy

WARSAW, May 8 (Reuters) - Polish financial regulator KNF has agreed to Talanx’s takeover of a local group Europa on condition Germany’s No.3 insurance group eventually lists on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Talanx, which has been mulling an initial public offering in Germany, is also in the process of buying Warta, Poland’s No.2 insurer, with KNF’s decision on this transaction expected later.

KNF said on Tuesday it expected Talanx to debut in Warsaw in two years after the watchdog agrees to the German insurer’s Polish buys.

Talanx’s Polish acquisitions will create a strong challenger to PZU, the country’s No.1 insurer, and reduce the German group’s dependence on domestic business and reinsurance.

Polish regulatory approval of the takeovers have been seen by analysts as bolstering the case for a near-term Talanx flotation. Talanx, in the past, had linked the need for capital raising with the prospect of international acquisitions.

Talanx’s strategic partner, Japanese insurer Meiji Yasuda Life, is taking over stakes in the two Polish acquisitions as part of the alliance.

Meiji is expected to become a key Talanx shareholder in the event of a German IPO, which bankers have said could come as early as late June if markets and investors remain favourable. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)