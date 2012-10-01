Talanx IPO seen at 17.80-18.80 eur/shr -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Prospective investors in the initial public offering of Talanx are being told shares in the German insurer will likely sell within a price range of 17.80-18.80 euros ($22.90-$24.19) a share, three financial sources told Reuters on Monday.

The official share price range for the listing of Germany’s third-biggest insurer, however, remains 17.30-20.30 euros, the sources said.

The books for the Talanx IPO, which is planned for Tuesday, are already covered.

“Demand is strong, some very good names have gotten into the book,” one of the people familiar with the listing said.

Talanx declined to comment.

The Hanover-based insurer surprised investors on September 20 by reviving flotation plans it had cancelled only a week before.

Talanx has capped the funds it plans to raise in its IPO at 500 million euros, so stronger investor interest in the share will not lead to a bigger flotation. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner)