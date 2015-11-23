German insurer Talanx Solvency II model approved

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German financial and insurance watchdog Bafin has approved the solvency model to be used by the country’s third biggest insurance group, Talanx, under new EU risk-capital rules that take effect on Jan. 1, Talanx said on Monday.

“This internal model allows the Talanx group to map its risk structure in the best possible way for a highly diversified group offering reinsurance and primary insurance,” Talanx Chief Financial Officer Immo Querner said in a statement.

Large, diversified insurers around Europe are submitting their tailor-made models to national supervisors for approval under the new rules, known as Solvency II. Smaller insurers will be using a simpler, standardised model.

Insurers have already begun to publish Solvency II ratios, which compare their capital on hand with the amount of buffer the rules say they should hold for the risks on their books, as a headline figure to demonstrate their capital strength.

Talanx said its regulatory solvency ratio stood at 184 percent as at Dec. 31, 2014.

Talanx’s reinsurance unit, Hannover Re announced it had won regulatory approval for its model on Aug. 5.