Talanx cut 2015 profit target on life insurance unit writedown
July 28, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Talanx cut 2015 profit target on life insurance unit writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx AG lowered its net profit for the year after writing off goodwill of 155 million euros ($171.37 million) in its German life insurance business.

Talanx now expects 2015 net income of between 600 million and 650 million euros, it said in a statement late on Tuesday, against a previous forecast for 700 million euros.

The goodwill impairment is a result of the group splitting the responsibilities at board level for the life insurance business in the second quarter, it said. ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Susan Thomas)

