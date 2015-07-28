UPDATE 1-Talanx cuts 2015 profit target on life insurance unit writedown

(Adds more comment from Talanx on measures, dividend, background)

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx AG lowered its net profit for the year after writing off goodwill of 155 million euros ($171.37 million) as part of a shake-up of its German life insurance business.

Talanx now expects 2015 net income of between 600 million and 650 million euros, it said in a statement late on Tuesday, against a previous forecast for 700 million euros.

Talanx said it was taking strategic measures to improve the competitiveness of its German life insurance unit, including replacing classic life insurance products in 2016 with more capital-efficient concepts and expanding biometric and other risk products.

The company said in March it would take more than five years to cut high costs at its flagging German retail insurance business.

The group has also split the responsibilities at board level for the Retail Germany unit into the life insurance and property/casualty lines in the second quarter, and said it would invest in technology.

“They (the measures) are designed to strengthen our German life insurers in a persistently challenging market environment,” Jan Wicke, head of Talanx Deutschland AG, said in a statement.

Talanx said the dividend proposed for 2015 will not be affected by the goodwill impairment because it will be based on net income figures of between 755 and 805 million euros according to IFRS accounting rules.