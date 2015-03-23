German insurer Talanx says Heta to hit Q1 earnings

HANOVER, Germany, March 23 (Reuters) - A debt moratorium imposed by Austrian financial authorities on bond payments by Austrian ‘bad bank’ Heta will dent net income at German insurer Talanx by less than 10 million euros ($10.9 million), Talanx’s Chief Financial Officer said on Monday.

Talanx has exposure in the high tens of millions of euros to Heta, Immo Querner told a news conference for the insurer’s 2014 results.

Heta is winding down the assets of wayward lender Hypo Alpe Adria but Austrian financial regulators earlier this month suspended its debt payments, prompting writedowns at several German insurers and banks and pushing property lender DuesselHyp to seek a rescue. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)