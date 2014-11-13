FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talanx misses expectations for Q3 net profit
November 13, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Talanx misses expectations for Q3 net profit

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx missed market expectations for third-quarter net profit and said on Thursday it expected the result to stagnate in 2015.

Talanx’s third-quarter result rose 26 percent to 149 million euros ($185 million), less than expected, helped by a drop in natural catastrophe damage claims and a rise in investment income and premiums.

Analysts had forecast 183 million euros net profit on average in the third quarter in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Reinsurer Hannover Re, in which Talanx owns a 50.2 percent stake, last week posted third quarter earnings that were stronger than expected. (1 US dollar = 0.8035 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

