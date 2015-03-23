FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German insurer Talanx raises dividend after 2014 profit rise
March 23, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

German insurer Talanx raises dividend after 2014 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx raised its dividend slightly to 1.25 euros per share from 1.20 euros after posting better-than-expected net profit of 239 million euros ($259 million) in the last quarter of 2014.

Germany’s third-largest insurer had been expected to raise the dividend to 1.22 euros per share, the average of a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. (high 1.32, low 1.20)

Record earnings at reinsurance unit Hannover Re on the back of low natural disaster damage claims helped full-year net profit rise by 5 percent to 769 million euros, comfortably above Talanx’s goal of at least 700 million euros, the company said on Monday.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2015 of at least 700 million euros in net profit. ($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

