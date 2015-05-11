Talanx posts Q1 profit jump, confirms outlook

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx posted a 16 percent rise in net profit to 251 million euros ($280 million) in the first quarter, soundly beating expectations despite losses from storms and the crash of the Germanwings flight, aided in part by currency effects.

The company confirmed its 2015 net profit forecast of 700 million euros.

Quarterly net profit had been expected to fall to 196 million euros from 216 million in the year-earlier quarter, the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Ludwig Burger)