Talanx net profit below expected as investments hit
November 12, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Talanx net profit below expected as investments hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx posted a lower than expected 19 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 177 million euros ($190.36 million), hit by a 9 percent drop in income from investments amid financial market ructions.

Analysts on average had expected quarterly net profit of 190 million euros, up from 149 million in the year-earlier quarter, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

Talanx nevertheless confirmed its full year goal for net profit of 600-650 million euros and said it expected to earn more than 700 million in 2016. Analysts have already pencilled in higher net profit in both years, the poll showed.

$1 = 0.9298 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

