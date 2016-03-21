FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talanx raises 2016 targets, to pay higher dividend
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

Talanx raises 2016 targets, to pay higher dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx raised its 2016 net profit aim to around 750 million euros ($844 million) after beating its own 2015 targets and lifting its dividend to 1.30 euros a shares.

The country’s third-biggest insurer said on Monday that its fourth-quarter net income rose 3 percent to 246 million euros, despite flat premiums and an 18 percent drop in income from investments.

Analysts on average had expected quarterly net profit of 182 million euros, down from 239 million in the year-earlier quarter, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

$1 = 0.8882 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

