Talanx net profit falls by less than expected in Q1
May 13, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

Talanx net profit falls by less than expected in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx’s net profit fell by less than expected to 222 million euros ($252 million) in the first quarter, helped by low damage claims and a surprise rise in income from investments.

The net profit result was higher than the highest forecast of 202 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The poll average was 189 million euros, compared with net profit of 251 million euros in the year-earlier quarter.

$1 = 0.8794 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

