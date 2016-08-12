FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talanx says on course for 2016 goal as Q2 profit misses street
August 12, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

Talanx says on course for 2016 goal as Q2 profit misses street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx said it was on course for its full-year earnings goal after net profit tripled to 179 million euros ($200 million) in the second quarter, although it was below the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly net profit of 204 million euros had been expected, the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. The lowest forecast in the poll was for 195 million euros.

Talanx aims to generate around 750 million euros in net profit this year. Analysts have pencilled in 800 million, on average.

$1 = 0.8978 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
