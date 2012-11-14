FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Talanx sees net profit above 650 mln eur in 2013
November 14, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Talanx sees net profit above 650 mln eur in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dividend range to 35-45 pct from 35-40 pct)

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx said it expected to post net profit of at least 650 million euros ($826 million) next year, up from slightly more than 600 million anticipated for 2012.

Germany’s third-biggest insurance group, which saw its stock-market debut last month, also said it expected to pay a dividend for 2012 at the upper end of its target range of 35-45 percent of group net income. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

