CORRECTED-Talanx sees net profit above 650 mln eur in 2013

(Corrects dividend range to 35-45 pct from 35-40 pct)

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx said it expected to post net profit of at least 650 million euros ($826 million) next year, up from slightly more than 600 million anticipated for 2012.

Germany’s third-biggest insurance group, which saw its stock-market debut last month, also said it expected to pay a dividend for 2012 at the upper end of its target range of 35-45 percent of group net income. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)