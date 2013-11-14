UPDATE 1-German insurer Talanx profit hit by summer hail storms

* Net income shrinks 39 pct to 121 mln euros

* Combined ratio jumps to 100.6 pct from 95.4 pct in Q3

* Net investment income down 12 pct, gross premiums up 2 pct

* Shares indicated slightly lower at open (Adds detail, pre-market share price indication)

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx posted a 39 percent drop in net profit to a below-forecast 121 million euros ($162 million) in the third quarter of the year, dented by lower investment income and damage claims from summer hail storms.

The group expects operating earnings to improve in 2014 and said it was cautiously optimistic of reaching a 2013 target of “around 700 million euros” in net profit.

“For 2014 we are aiming for a significant operational improvement with Group net income of at least 700 million euros,” Chief Executive Herbert Haas said.

The quarterly net profit fell short of an average forecast of 156 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and is down from 197 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Talanx’s losses from hailstorm Andreas totaled 119 million euros, a figure viewed as relatively little given the estimated 2.5 billion euros in insured market losses from the event. Hannover Re, which is controlled by Talanx, earlier called the loss estimate a “disproportionately low” share of the event.

Hannover Re, the world’s third-largest reinsurer in which Talanx owns a 50.2 percent stake, reported its third-quarter results on Nov. 5.