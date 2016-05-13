FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Talanx net profit falls by less than expected in Q1
May 13, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Talanx net profit falls by less than expected in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 net profit 222 mln eur, above highest poll forecast

* Says on course for 750 mln eur 2016 net profit goal

* Solvency II ratio at 171 pct vs target 150-200 pct

* Shares down 0.4 pct vs 0.6 pct lower mid-caps (Adds CEO quote, detail, context, analyst comment)

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx posted a smaller than expected drop in first quarter net profit, helped by low damage claims and a surprise rise in income from investments.

Germany’s third-biggest insurance group affirmed its full-year earnings goal after quarterly net profit fell to 222 million euros ($252 million) from 251 million a year earlier, beating the highest forecast of 202 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Speaking to shareholders at their annual meeting this week, Talanx Chief Executive Herbert Haas said the result of the first four months of the year made him confident of reaching the insurer’s target of 750 million euros in net profit in 2016.

“We are well on course,” Haas said in a statement on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Huttner said the insurer was on track to beat its official profit goal.

“These results also support our 2016 833 million euro net profit forecast,” Huttner said.

Haas said steps to improve profitability in Industrial Lines insurance were already taking effect, while those in the struggling Retail Germany business, which is cutting more than 900 of its 5,000 staff over the next three to four years, were only just getting started.

“We believe the company has taken decisive actions in Industrial Lines but also in Retail Germany to improve the profitability,” Baader-Helvea analysts said in a note.

Talanx’s reinsurance unit Hannover Re this week posted nearly stable net profit of 271 million euros in the first quarter, surprising analysts who had expected a sharp decline

Talanx’s Solvency II ratio, a measure of its financial strength under new EU risk-capital rules, was at 171 percent, within the group’s target range of 150-200 percent.

$1 = 0.8794 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
