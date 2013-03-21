FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Talanx confirms outlook after 2012 net rises 22 pct
#Financials
March 21, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Talanx confirms outlook after 2012 net rises 22 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 2012 net profit 630 mln eur vs consensus 636 mln

* 2012 net up 22 pct

* 2012 operating profit up 42 pct to 1.8 bln eur

* Dividend 1.05 eur/shr vs consensus 1.11 eur/shr (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Talanx AG, Germany’s third largest insurer, confirmed its outlook for higher returns in 2013 after posting a 22 percent rise in 2012 net profit.

The group said it aimed to achieve net profit of more than 650 million euros this year, helped by an expected 4 percent rise in gross premiums bolstered by the consolidation of acquisitions in Poland.

It posted a net profit of 630 million euros for 2012 versus a consensus forecast of 636 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company, which made its stock market debut in October after a decade of preparation, is part of Germany’s MDAX index of medium-sized companies.

Talanx, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in the world’s third largest reinsurer Hannover Re, said it planned to pay a dividend of 1.05 euros per share for 2012, compared with a consensus forecast of 1.11 euros. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Christoph Steitz and Jason Neely)

