Talanx targets 1 billion euros in net profit by 2017
June 26, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Talanx targets 1 billion euros in net profit by 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s third-biggest insurer Talanx expects to make a net profit of about 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in 2017 thanks to a rapid expansion of its international business, the company said in an investor presentation on Thursday.

This year, the company expects profit to fall from the 762 million euros it earned in 2013 when low taxes and proceeds from a share sale helped it beat analyst forecasts.

It still expects net profit of at least 700 million euros in 2014.

Talanx expects its retail business in eastern Europe and Latin America to contribute an additional 90-110 million euros to annual net income by 2017, while it sees its German retail business and its business with large companies posting an earnings rise of 70-90 million euros each. ($1 = 0.7335 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

