UPDATE 2-Talanx warns against high profit hopes, shares slide

* Q2 net profit 179 mln eur vs poll avg 204 mln

* Large claims, currency swings hurt profit -Talanx

* Talanx confirms 2016 net profit goal of 750 mln eur

* Warns not to expect net profit far above FY target

* Share trades 4.6 pct lower vs flat insurance index (Adds CEO comment, shares)

By Jonathan Gould and Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx dampened expectations on Friday that its full-year net profit would rise above its guidance after second-quarter earnings missed estimates, sending its shares sharply lower.

Germany's third biggest insurance group is targeting around 750 million euros ($836 million) in net profit this year, and Chief Executive Herbert Haas said analysts should take its forecast seriously.

"Estimates that are substantially above that would be hard to reach," Haas said.

Analysts polled by Reuters before the second quarter results had pencilled in a full-year net profit of 800 million euros, on average, with the lowest forecast at 773 million, still well above the official goal.

Talanx earned net profit of 734 million euros last year.

Shares in the group fell 4.6 percent to 26.38 euros by 1045 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index.

Quarterly net profit tripled to 179 million euros but was below the lowest forecast of 195 million euros in a Reuters poll. The poll average was 204 million.

Both operating profit and income from investments fell short of analysts' expectations in the second quarter.

Haas warned that Talanx no longer had a lot of extra leeway in its notional budget for large claims in the remainder of the year, after damage from wildfires in Canada, earthquakes in Ecuador and storms in Germany pushed payouts to 495 million in the first half from 363 million in the same period last year.

Its claims budget for the current year is 1.1 billion euros.

CLAIMS HIT

German insurers including market leader Allianz were hit particularly hard by storms and floods in Germany in May and June that cost the sector an estimated 1.2 billion euros. Talanx's storm claims amounted to 55 million euros in the second quarter, it said.

Haas said Talanx was on track with an overhaul of its operational business, with signs of success in insurance for industrial companies, but he said there was still a long way to go, with an improvement in the ratio of costs and claims relative to premiums in its German retail business not expected to improve significantly until 2018.

The insurer is trimming jobs and investing in improving computer systems as part of its reforms.

"Although the restructuring in Germany should show first results in 2016/17, investors seem to be frustrated with the long timing of the process," Baader Helvea analyst Daniel Bischof said in a note, adding he preferred Allianz.