German insurer Talanx net profit hit by summer hail storms

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx posted a 39 percent drop in net profit to 121 million euros ($162 million) in the third quarter, dented by lower investment income and damage claims from summer hail storms.

The quarterly figure compared with an average forecast of 156 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and is down from 197 million in the year-earlier quarter.

“For 2014 we are aiming for a significant operational improvement with Group net income of at least 700 million euros,” Chief Executive Herbert Haas said, also confirming the 2013 target of “around 700 million euros” in net profit.

Hannover Re, the world’s third-largest reinsurer in which Talanx owns a 50.2 percent stake, reported its third quarter results on November 5.