FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talanx raises dividend as 2013 profit beats consensus
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Talanx raises dividend as 2013 profit beats consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s Talanx AG raised its dividend and confirmed its 2014 outlook after comfortably beating analyst expectations and its own net profit target for 2013, helped by lower taxes.

Germany’s third largest insurer said on Monday it would pay shareholders a dividend of 1.20 euros per share for 2013, compared with an average expectation of 1.18 euros in a Reuters poll and 1.05 euros per share a year earlier.

Full year net profit rose by a fifth to 762 million euros ($1.05 billion), above the highest forecast of 732 million euros in the poll and well above the poll average of 712 million.

Talanx had earned a net profit of 626 million euros in 2012.

$1 = 0.7256 Euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.