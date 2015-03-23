FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talanx sees possible retail restructuring charge in 2016
March 23, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Talanx sees possible retail restructuring charge in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx faces the possibility of a restructuring charge in its German retail division in 2016 that would burden results, Chief Executive Herbert Haas said on Monday.

Germany’s third-largest insurer said on Monday it planned further cost cuts at its lagging German retail division, where it sees premium income declining by 5 percent this year, compared with a 1-3 percent rise seen for the group as a whole.

Turning to performance in the current quarter, Haas said the three-month period had gone “not too bad so far”, without any major catastrophes or losses to erode results. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

