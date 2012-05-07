FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sycamore raises Talbots offer to about $215 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 7, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sycamore raises Talbots offer to about $215 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Talbots Inc , which had opened its books to Sycamore Partners in January, received a raised takeover offer of $214.6 million from the private equity firm.

Talbots said Sycamore had offered to pay $3.05 per share - slightly higher than the $3.00 per share, or $212 million, it offered in December.

Talbots had opened its books to Sycamore in January, shopping for a higher bid after rejecting the firm’s initial offer.

“The board continues to evaluate strategic alternatives, including Sycamore Partners’ proposal,” Talbots said in a statement on Monday.

The company, which has struggled with falling sales and margins, also said it entered an exclusivity agreement with Sycamore, which will end on May 15.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.