FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Talbots says Sycamore walks away from offer
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 25, 2012 / 1:08 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Talbots says Sycamore walks away from offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says Sycamore not prepared to execute a deal now

* Company exploring other strategic alternatives

* Shares fall 23 percent premarket

May 25 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Talbots Inc said Sycamore Partners, with which it had been in exclusive talks for a buyout, was not prepared to execute a deal at this time.

Shares of the company plunged 23 percent in premarket trading to $1.97. They closed at $2.56 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Talbots said it remains open to pursuing a transaction with Sycamore at $3.05 per share, if the private equity firm can provide certainty over closing the deal and financing commitments.

The offer values the retailer at around $215 million.

The company, which also reported first-quarter results, said it was exploring other strategic alternatives.

Cash-strapped Talbots, once a popular destination for its classic fashion, has been consistently lagging competitors Ann Inc and Chico’s FAS Inc and its sales have fallen for five years in a row.

Talbots put itself up for sale and opened its books to Sycamore in January, shopping for a higher bid after rejecting the firm’s initial offer.

The company is also looking for a successor to outgoing Chief Executive Trudy Sullivan who unsuccessfully tried to reignite growth at the chain with new store formats and cost cuts.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.