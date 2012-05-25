UPDATE 1-Talbots says Sycamore walks away from offer

* Says Sycamore not prepared to execute a deal now

* Company exploring other strategic alternatives

* Shares fall 23 percent premarket

May 25 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Talbots Inc said Sycamore Partners, with which it had been in exclusive talks for a buyout, was not prepared to execute a deal at this time.

Shares of the company plunged 23 percent in premarket trading to $1.97. They closed at $2.56 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Talbots said it remains open to pursuing a transaction with Sycamore at $3.05 per share, if the private equity firm can provide certainty over closing the deal and financing commitments.

The offer values the retailer at around $215 million.

The company, which also reported first-quarter results, said it was exploring other strategic alternatives.

Cash-strapped Talbots, once a popular destination for its classic fashion, has been consistently lagging competitors Ann Inc and Chico’s FAS Inc and its sales have fallen for five years in a row.

Talbots put itself up for sale and opened its books to Sycamore in January, shopping for a higher bid after rejecting the firm’s initial offer.

The company is also looking for a successor to outgoing Chief Executive Trudy Sullivan who unsuccessfully tried to reignite growth at the chain with new store formats and cost cuts.