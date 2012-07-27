FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sycamore extends Talbots tender offer deadline for second time
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 27, 2012 / 10:48 PM / in 5 years

Sycamore extends Talbots tender offer deadline for second time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Sycamore Partners extended the deadline of its tender offer to buy women’s apparel retailer Talbots Inc -- the second time it has done so -- to August 2.

The private equity firm said in May that it would buy Talbots for $193.3 million, or $2.75 per share -- a price that was lower than its previous offers.

The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at 1700 ET on Friday, July 27.

Sycamore said 52.7 million Talbots shares had been tendered in. Together with the 7 million shares already owned by Sycamore Partners, this represents about 85 percent of Talbots’ outstanding shares.

All other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged, Sycamore said.

Talbots shares closed at $2.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.