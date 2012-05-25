FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talbots says Sycamore walks away from offer
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 25, 2012 / 12:43 PM / 5 years ago

Talbots says Sycamore walks away from offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Talbots Inc said Sycamore Partners, with which it has been in exclusive talks for a buyout, is not prepared to execute a deal at this time.

Talbots said it remains open to pursuing a transaction with Sycamore at $3.05 per share pursuant to an acceptable merger agreement.

The company said it was exploring other strategic alternatives.

The struggling retailer put itself up for sale after it tried to change its store formats and cater to a younger generation of shoppers and lagged behind peers such as Ann Inc and Chico’s FAS Inc.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.