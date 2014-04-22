FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tal Education Q4 income $0.21/ADS
April 22, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tal Education Q4 income $0.21/ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show $0.21 was Tal’s income per ADS, not total profit)

April 22 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group : * Announces unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2014 * Sees Q1 2015 revenue $85.9 million to $88.4 million * Sees Q1 2015 revenue up 40 to 44 percent * Q4 revenue $87 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.4 million * Qtrly basic and diluted net income per American depositary share were both US$0.21 * Qtrly total student enrollments increased by 38.8% year-over-year to approximately 348,000 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 revenue view $82.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

