Talen Energy to sell three power plants for $1.51 bln
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 8, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Talen Energy to sell three power plants for $1.51 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Power producer Talen Energy Corp said it would sell three power plants in Pennsylvania for $1.51 billion to comply with a regulatory order mandating divestiture of certain assets.

Talen will sell a natural gas-fired plant to a unit of TransCanada Corp for $654 million and two hydroelectric projects to a unit of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP for $860 million, the company said on Thursday.

Talen is required to sell assets in certain regions of the PJM Interconnection, the power grid agency for the U.S. mid-Atlantic and parts of the Midwest, under an order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that approved the formation of the company. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

