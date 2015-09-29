FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Alma Media buys rest of Talentum for $48 mln
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 29, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Alma Media buys rest of Talentum for $48 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Finland’s second-biggest media group Alma Media said on Tuesday it was buying the outstanding shares of Talentum, a smaller rival specialising in business newspapers, for 43 million euros ($48 million).

Alma, whose biggest papers include tabloid Iltalehti and business daily Kauppalehti, already owns around 32 percent of Talentum.

It has offered 0.25 new shares and 0.70 euros cash for each Talentum share, representing a premium of 22.5 percent over the target’s closing price on Monday.

Finnish media firms have struggled to hold on to their readers amid three-year old recession in the Nordic country.

“This is a long-awaited deal where benefits come primarily through cost cuts,” said strategist Jukka Oksaharju at brokerage Nordnet.

The combined sales of the two companies was 367 million euros last year.

$1 = 0.8872 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.