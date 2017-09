Oct 23 (Reuters) - Talentum Oyj :

* Says Q3 EBIT loss 0.3 million euros versus loss 1 million euros

* Says Q3 revenue 13.7 million euros versus 14.0 million euros

* Says impact of B2B business acquired from Sanoma Pro on net sales for 2014 will be 2-3 million euros