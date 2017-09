July 17 (Reuters) - Talentum Oyj : * Says Q2 operating income without non-recurring items was EUR 0.7 million

versus EUR 0.2 million * Q2 net sales eur 18.7mln vs eur 19.3 mln * Estimates net sales for 2014 including the B2B business will remain

approximately at the same level as in 2013 * 2014 comparable operating income without non-recurring items will be higher

than in 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage