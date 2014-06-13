FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talisman reviewing Asian oil and gas assets for possible sale-sources
June 13, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

Talisman reviewing Asian oil and gas assets for possible sale-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s Talisman Energy Inc is reviewing its Asian oil and gas portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which could lead to a partial or full sale, people familiar with the matter said.

Talisman, Canada’s No. 5 independent oil producer, has been slimming its operations and cutting debt in an effort to boost its share price to satisfy disgruntled and activist investors such as Carl Icahn.

The company, which has a $10.8 billion market value, is working with Goldman Sachs on the review, the people added.

Talisman and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Sources declined to be identified as the review is confidential. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Mike Stone in NEW YORK; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

