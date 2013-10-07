Talisman Energy shares surge as Carl Icahn acquires stake

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Talisman Energy Inc shares surged in after-hours trading on Monday after activist investor Carl Icahn said he has purchased about 61 million shares of the underperforming Canadian oil producer and may seek a seat on the company’s board.

Talisman’s New York Stock Exchange-listed shares surged 10.9 percent in after-hours trading after Icahn revealed the stake. The stock closed at $12.75 in New York on Monday. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Nick Zieminski)