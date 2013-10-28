Activist shareholder Icahn ups stake in Talisman Energy

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in struggling Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc to 6.96 percent on Monday, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Icahn disclosed his initial 5.97 percent stake in Talisman at the start of October, making the billionaire the second-largest shareholder. He has said he intends to talk with the company’s management to discuss strategic alternatives.

Talisman has been working through a restructuring process under new management for over a year and some analysts are skeptical about Icahn’s ability to force dramatic changes.

Talisman shares closed flat on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$12.91.