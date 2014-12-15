FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talisman says in talks with Repsol around a corporate transaction
December 15, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Talisman says in talks with Repsol around a corporate transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Talisman Energy Inc confirmed on Monday it is engaged in discussions with Spanish oil major Repsol regarding a potential corporate transaction.

Calgary-based Talisman said it has also been approached by a number of other parties regarding various transactions. It said there can be no assurances that these discussions will result in a transaction or on what terms.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week that Repsol was finalising an offer for Talisman and that it has sent executives to Calgary to step up talks.

Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon

