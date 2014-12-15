Talisman says in talks with Repsol around a corporate transaction

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Talisman Energy Inc confirmed on Monday it is engaged in discussions with Spanish oil major Repsol regarding a potential corporate transaction.

Calgary-based Talisman said it has also been approached by a number of other parties regarding various transactions. It said there can be no assurances that these discussions will result in a transaction or on what terms.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week that Repsol was finalising an offer for Talisman and that it has sent executives to Calgary to step up talks.